STAFF at a York pre-school, which has been closed since March, have paid a visit to the homes of all the children who are leaving for primary school.
West Thorpe Pre-School in Dringhouses had to close in March due to the pandemic.
Unable to reopen until September, its staff have been out delivering leaving gifts and reports and saying goodbye to all the leavers moving on to school.
The children have also had the chance to put on a graduation gown and pose for a picture.
Claire Gorwood, deputy manager at the nursery, said: “They have been little stars and we are so proud of them all! We have kept in touch via our online journal system ‘Tapestry’ singing songs, telling stories, personal messages and activities. We’ve had fantastic feedback from the all the parents of how the children have enjoyed seeing us on screen.”
Places at the pre-school are available in September.
Contact West Thorpe via Facebook or email.