A DRIVER narrowly avoided hitting a deer which jumped out in front of their car on the A64 in Ryedale.

Following the incident, captured on camera near East Knapton, North Yorkshire Police Traffic Bureau is urging motorists to be extra vigilant for deer on the roads when driving at night or early morning.

It tweeted: "This deer was seen on the A64 near East Knapton. Fortunately the driver was travelling at a lower speed and able to react appropriately."

North Yorkshire Police said if you do see an injured animal in the road, pull over at the next safe place, and call the police on 101 (or 999 if the situation means lives could be at risk). Officers will be able to deal with road safety issues and determine the best course of action for the animal if it is still alive.

If you hit a deer while driving, your priorities – in this order – are:

- Keep yourself and anyone with you as safe as you can

- Park your car in the safest place with hazard lights on

- Call an ambulance if human injuries warrant it

- Call the police, giving as precise a location as you can

Don’t approach live deer yourself – they may inadvertently hurt you, or run across traffic causing another collision, the force added.