A WELL-known York pub is set to undergo a dramatic transformation - with a micro-brewery and wine cave created on site.

There are also plans to install a glass atrium, open a delicatessen and fishmonger, and create a terrace at the Old Grey Mare on Clifton Green.

The pub is currently listed for sale.

And potential owners have submitted a planning application to transform the venue.

According to the application, the prospective buyers say: “We love this inn, it is in a stunning location, and has an excellent local customer base and being only 10 minutes from the historic centre it’s attractive for visitors who want to explore York.

“We are locals too and it is such a shame that the Old Grey Mare appears to have fallen on hard times.

“It needs updating, bringing it into the 21st century would be a challenge but if we offer the right mix of products and services that the community deserves, we are sure it will become a thriving businesses and once again complement Clifton Green.”

Under the scheme, a micro brewery would be opened in a building behind the pub, a wine bar created, an outdoor dining area opened at the front of the inn and a covered courtyard at the back.

A delicatessen with fishmonger stall is planned for the Compton Street side of the pub - which will have a separate entrance.

There are also plans for a pizza oven to be installed in the restaurant.

The lounge bar will be renovated and the hotel bedrooms will be kept, as will the pub's car park.

The application adds: “It is envisaged that because of these changes the Old Grey Mare will be fit for modern purpose, supplying the service and produce that locals desire, and a place to socialise and dine, a destination to visit as the revitalised centrepiece of Clifton Green for many years to come."