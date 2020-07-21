YORKSHIRE Day on August 1 will be celebrated differently at Sewerby Hall and Gardens this year.
Current restrictions make it impossible to arrange the usual formal celebrations, so this year the venue, near Bridlington, has come up with a new way to mark the occasion: a Great Yorkshire Picnic.
General manager Marie Gascoigne explained: “We are encouraging our visitors on Yorkshire Day to bring a picnic, maybe wear a flat cap, and join in with the virtual Declaration of Integrity via our Facebook and YouTube pages.
“Yorkshire Day just isn’t the same without a visit to Sewerby Hall and Gardens!”
Visitors will be able to spread out around the 50 acre site to enjoy their picnic, and will also be able to enjoy the zoo, including Rosie the Humboldt penguin, who recently celebrated her 30th birthday; the gardens, including the Walled Garden; the house itself; and the Ice Cream Parlour, all whilst observing social distancing. Toilets are also open.
On Yorkshire Day itself, there will be a Yorkshire quiz trail around the grounds, and a Yorkshire Pudding hunt.
Visitors are encouraged to book in advance via the website.
For full details of Yorkshire Day, and all the facilities available at Sewerby Hall and Gardens, and to book in advance, visit www.sewerbyhall.co.uk