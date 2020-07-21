A YORK primary school has received a large donation of books after launching an appeal due to the cancellation of fundraising opportunities.
Staff and pupils from Crayke CE Primary School are celebrating receiving a donation of around 80 books in just one week, after launching an Amazon wish list appeal.
The staff decided to do this due to the cancellation of fundraising events, including the annual summer fair.
Louise Rayner, English co-ordinator at the school said: “We are absolutely blown away by the response and it has been so moving to read the many messages from people.
“We can’t thank everyone enough.”
The books which will be replaced will also not go to waste. They will be sent to Ghana to be used by young school children.
The school is preparing for a full reopening in September and more books will be needed to support the curriculum.
The wish list appeal remains open and can be accessed on the school’s website at: www.craykeschool.org