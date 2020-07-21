A MUCH-LOVED village pub, once owned by actor Neil Morrisey, is all set to re-open for the first time after lockdown.

The Punch Bowl Inn, an attractive village pub at Marton-cum-Grafton, near Boroughbridge, once owned jointly by former Men Behaving Badly star Neil Morrisey and TV chef Richard Fox, will open its doors on Friday (July 24).

The pair sold the pub in October 2009 and it is now owned by Provenance Inns and Hotels and run by general manager, Paul Neesam.

A spokesman for Provenance, said: "We are reopening from 5.30pm on Friday, following extensive renovation and redecoration work to make this the pub that Marton-cum-Grafton deserves.

"The pub, although keeping with its traditional aesthetic, has been completely revamped, with new flooring and the bar area has been remodelled.

"The team has worked hard to create a menu that is full of crowd pleasers that everyone can enjoy, perfectly paired with a brand new wine list. The pub has also decided to introduce a takeaway menu which will launch the same time as their opening, with both grab-n-go and reheat and ready dishes available to the local area.

"The team understand many of you may be apprehensive to come back into a dining out experience, however, they have put many safety measures in place which you can view on the website."

Changes made post-Covid include customers must book a table before arriving at the pub, there is no service or sitting at the bar and customers will be served at their tables.

There is a digital menu online which people can view on their phones. For anyone who wants one, disposable menus are also available on request.

Outside the pub has also undergone an overhaul with the patio area getting a makeover with new tables and plenty of outside seating.

For more information and to book your table, go to their website at www.thepunchbowl

martoncumgrafton.com