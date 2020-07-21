A FORMER reporter in York has hit back at comments made by Ex-Lord Mayor Dave Taylor on Jack Charlton, discussing the former football legend’s regular charity work.

Bernard Thain, who worked as a freelance reporter in the city, wanted to shed some light on the charity work that Mr Charlton, who passed away earlier this month aged 85, carried out alongside his career.

This included the Jack Charlton Disabled Anglers’ Association (JCDAA), where an annual event would be held every year to help disabled people to take part in the sport.

Former Leeds United star, Charlton would attend this event held in Northumberland every year, and Mr Thain said Jack would put “time, money and effort into it.”

He went on to say: “It showed the more caring side to him, it was a thrill for me as well reporting on the event.

“I met him a couple of times there, those who took part always had a wonderful time and were well looked after.”

Mr Thain discussed this in reaction to Dave Taylor’s comments on Charlton, after he welcomed the death of World Cup winner Charlton because of his involvement in “bloodsports.”

Reacting to these comments, the former reporter said: “His comments were very distasteful, I just don’t understand it.

“People need to stop and think before they say things.”

Mr Taylor has since apologised for his “thoughtless and crass,” comments, suggesting they were made without any consideration.

The JCDAA sadly had to cancel this year’s event due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Patricia Redfern, secretary of the JCDAA, said: “This is the first time in 30 years that we’ve had to cancel.

“We’ve had lots of disappointed disabled anglers who look forward to meeting up every year for a nice day with their friends.

“Jack helped out a lot with organising the fishing events each year.”