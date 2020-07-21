A VINEYARD near York is hosting a series of events to help businesses rebuild following the Covid-19 crisis.

Training consultants Arden Matheson and marketing consultancy Biskit are running training events at Yorkshire Heart Vineyard and Brewery to help end the tug of war between sales and marketing teams.

They want to get people working more closely together and help businesses increase conversion rates, lower costs, and drive customers and revenue.

Ed Ryder, of Biskit, and a former regional chairman of the Chartered Institute of Marketing in Yorkshire, said often sales and marketing strategies were planned and executed separately, leading to ineffective results, increased budgets and frustrated teams.

“Equally, people in a sales and marketing role often lean more towards one discipline than the other, which means that one gets less attention and overall impact is reduced. This ‘tug of war’ is endemic and now, more than ever, the two need to work much more effectively together to deliver results and make sales and marketing budgets go further.”

Arden Matheson founder Holly Arden specialises in sales training, and says she has heard many business owners grappling with sales and marketing challenges as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Holly said: “Venue choice is so important for any learning exercise, especially after many weeks in lockdown. Yorkshire Heart gives us an innovative and safe space where people can feel inspired, share thoughts and learn together.”

The training courses will run on August 18 and 25 and September 8 and 15 and include a free vineyard tour from Yorkshire Heart owners, Chris and Gillian Spakouskas.

For further information, and bookings, visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/maximising-the-impact-of-your-sales-marketing-workshop-tickets-111966538932