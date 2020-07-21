A YORK cricket club can resume home matches next weekend after caravans left its field.

Heslington Cricket Club's games were disrupted last weekend after half a dozen caravans were driven on to Heslington Sportsfield, in The Outgang.

A club spokesman said there was fortunately very little damage caused and the square was left intact.

"They had cleared most of the mess but we did a litter pick," he said.

"Apart from some ‘human waste,' which we’ve had to deal with - not the most enviable job -everything is good for us to resume cricket this weekend.

"We did fear the worst on Saturday, but hopefully we can now focus on getting the most out of what remains of the shortened cricket season.

"The support we received from the local community and other cricket clubs has been humbling, including the police and local councils."

He added that the club was looking at various options to make the site more secure, adding: "The gate was actually taken completely off its hinges to gain access, with the padlock still in place."