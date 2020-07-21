A YORK based musician is set to release a new tune later this month, which will also feature on his debut album.
Cold Culprits, also known as Andy Watson, is a one-man collective who writes, plays, hits, sings and arranges everything himself.
His new song, called ‘Sweet Apathy’, is his fourth single and will be released on July 31.
Describing the song, Andy said: “The result is an unapologetic anthem to killing time, with dive-bombing guitar riffs, marauding vocals and a relentless drum beat. It’s a grittier, grungier offering than my previous material.”
The song was recorded in Andy’s front room with a number of guitars, a keyboard and drum kit.
The musician went on to say: “Usually I’ll start writing the words first and then flesh it all out on an acoustic guitar, but I just fancied hitting the electric and thinking about gigging.
“To get the vocal sounding right, I opened my wardrobe, draped a sheet over the doors and sang into my clothes as a makeshift vocal booth.”
Andy cites influences such as The Clash, Germs and The Vaselines.