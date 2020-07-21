A WELFARE search for a missing man ended with police catching a house burglar, York Crown Court heard.

Rob Galley, prosecuting, said Marcus Mark Trusler broke into a house in Selby last January, but didn’t leave any fingerprints or DNA at the scene.

Although he had been burgling houses for more than a quarter of a century in different parts of England, when police looked for him in June, they hadn’t connected him to the North Yorkshire raid.

They were conducting a welfare search because he was registered as at risk in Cambridgeshire and had been reported missing.

Police located him in Leeds and the homeless man immediately confessed to the burglary.

He told them he wanted to go to jail so he could get off the streets.

Trusler, 43, pleaded guilty to burglary and was jailed for 876 days.

His solicitor advocate Graham Parkin said he had drug and mental health problems.

He had told the police officer if he wasn’t arrested, he would go and commit another crime.

Mr Galley said the Selby householder realised he had been burgled when he returned home at 7.05pm on January 26.

His stereo had gone and the contents of a carrier bag emptied onto the floor.

Trusler told police he had stolen the stereo to raise money.

He has 151 previous convictions and has served prison sentences for house burglaries in the past.

Mr Parkin said without his confession, the case would never have been solved.

Trusler had not searched the property or gone into any room except the one containing the hi-fi system.

His mental health problems made him vulnerable and he needed to live in a structured environment.