THE Rugby League World Cup 2021 tournament organisers have revealed the fixture schedule for the tournament, including the games to be played in York.

Across the city, partners have been working with the Rugby League World Cup team to bring the event to York next year – including City of York Council, York City Knights, Make It York, GLL, York St John University, University of York and Queen Ethelberga’s.

York will be hosting eight fixtures at the LNER Community Stadium, all in the women's tournament, starting off with New Zealand vs France.

York City Knights Ladies players Bethany Lockwood, Bev Langan and Ashley Hyde in 2019 celebrating the news that the Women’s Rugby League World Cup is coming to York Picture: Charlotte Graham

The full fixture list for York is as follows:

• New Zealand vs France (women's) - LNER Community Stadium (Wednesday, November 10) - 5pm

• Australia vs Cook Islands (women's) - LNER Community Stadium (Wednesday, November 10) - 7.30pm

• New Zealand vs Cook Islands (women's) - LNER Community Stadium (Sunday, November 14) - 5pm

• Australia vs France (women's) - LNER Community Stadium (Sunday, November 14) - 7.30pm

• France vs Cook Islands (women's) - LNER Community Stadium (Thursday, November 18) - 5pm

• Australia vs New Zealand (women's) - LNER Community Stadium (Thursday, November 18) - 7.30pm

• Women's Semi-Final (Teams TBC) - LNER Community Stadium (Monday, November 22) - 5pm

• Women's Semi-Final (Teams TBC) - LNER Community Stadium (Monday, November 22) - 7.30pm

In June, it was revealed that York will be the team training base for New Zealand's men and women's team, as well as the women's sides from Australia, France and Cook Islands.

Councillor Keith Aspden, leader of City of York Council, said: “In York, we are proud to be a host city for the Rugby League World Cup 2021. Today’s fixture announcement is the result of all partners in the city coming together to bring this special sporting event to our incredible city.

“To have the world champion women’s Australian team playing against New Zealand, the second best team in the world, is massive for our city and will certainly be a great occasion. This is one of many fantastic fixtures taking place in what will be a great few weeks for York.

Jon Flatman, chairman, York City Knights, added: “It is incredibly exciting to hear that we will be hosting these fantastic games in York next year for the Rugby League World Cup. We will be working with partners across the city to ensure this event creates a long lasting legacy for the sport and the wider community, with resident engagement set to be a key part of the activity. The event will have a huge reach with fans across the world and give York invaluable exposure on the international stage and we are looking forward to welcoming the visiting teams and fans to the city!"

Councillor Darryl Smalley, executive member for leisure, culture and communities, said: “These matches will inspire more people to take up sport as they watch world-class international athletes in the new LNER Community Stadium. Having both semi-finals will be incredible and we hope to see England play and win.

“We can’t wait to host and watch these fantastic athletes next year and I am sure our residents and communities will get behind these superb events, as they so often do.”

Sean Bullick, managing director of Make It York, commented: "We are delighted that York will be hosting such a fantastic series of fixtures for the 2021 Rugby League World Cup including the Women's Semi-Final. The tournament will be a huge boost to the city - showcasing York around the world, getting residents really involved, and attracting thousands of rugby fans to York next year."

With 61 fixtures over a six-week period the tournament will showcase a festival of world class sporting action. The dates, venues and kick-off times* for each of the three tournaments is now confirmed and available to view at www.RLWC2021.com