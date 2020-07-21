A YORK chef being treated for cancer by the same oncologist who treated his dad is calling on local people to help tackle an expected £160 million loss of funding for cancer research, caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Mike Cushing, 46, is undergoing treatment for stage 4 bowel cancer having been diagnosed in October last year. He has vowed to help Cancer Research UK continue its work as it launches an urgent new appeal for donations to help get life-saving research back on track.

Following the cancellation of fundraising events like Race for Life, the charity is expecting a £160 million drop in income in the year ahead.

As a result, Cancer Research UK has had to make the difficult decision to cut £44 million in research funding, but this is likely to be just the beginning.

Thanks to research Mike is receiving immunotherapy treatment, which uses our immune system to fight cancer. It works by helping the immune system recognise and attack cancer cells.

He wants to help highlight the threat the funding gap poses to future breakthroughs for cancer patients in York and across the UK.

This is brought to life in a new TV appeal film. It shows a cancer patient on the verge of finding out whether her treatment has been successful, when the video pauses at the critical moment.

Mike, who was Sous Chef at The Ivy in York before his diagnosis, is dad to Teddy, 21, and Phoebe, 18. He was diagnosed with colorectal (bowel) cancer in October after he took himself to A+E because he was in severe pain.

Mike said: “I have a history of colitis so when I first started to feel unwell I thought it was just due to a flare up of that. I spoke to my colitis nurse and the GP suggested I change my diet to help. I also had two colonoscopies but they both came back clear and I was diagnosed with IBS.

“However, over a few weeks the pain got so severe that after my shift at The Ivy one night I took myself to A+E and I never left. I had a CT scan which showed there was a blockage in my bowel and was admitted for emergency surgery. The next day I was told I had cancer. I didn’t expect it to be me. I am a very healthy guy. I exercise and eat right. I don’t drink or do drugs, so it was such a shock. When the surgeon told me it was cancer I was blown away. Nothing prepares you for that.”

Following surgery Mike met with his oncologist, who was the same doctor that treated his dad for lung cancer.

He said: “Being treated by the same oncologist was really strange and as patients go we couldn’t have been more different. My dad had smoked heavily all his life and got lung cancer after living with COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) for some years. I was the healthiest person I knew, so just did not expect it to me in the oncologist’s office.”

Sadly Mike’s dad died eight months before his own diagnosis, and he wants to use his experience to highlight cancer can happen to anyone.

“I think it’s so important that people know that cancer isn’t just about old people or people who have smoked a lot. I would always think cancer is something that happens to someone else and definitely not me because I was healthy and fit. But I still got cancer.

“But this has just made me even more determined to live each day to the full and be remain optimistic.”

Following his diagnosis Mike began chemotherapy in December and receives this immunotherapy drug every other week.

Mike said: “Each time I get it I have a different side effect, but I just have to get on with it and take each day as it comes. I haven’t let it stop me doing what I love and up until lockdown I was still going to the gym and doing yoga and had been on several snowboarding holidays.”

Because of COVID-19 Mike’s son Teddy had to go and stay with his grandma in Haxby and his daughter Phoebe was brought home from school before they shut to ensure he was safe as he was in the highly vulnerable category.

During lockdown he has continued to receive his treatment, but was transferred to the Nuffield Hospital, just a short walk from his house.

“Every two weeks I go in on a Tuesday for my bloods taking, then back in on the Wednesday for pre-medicines before the next lot of chemotherapy.

“For me there is no finish line as I don’t want to know the prognosis, so I’ll just keep on going as long as they tell me to. In the meantime I have my incredible wife looking after me, who has been my ray of sunshine through all of this.”

Mike, who used to be Head Chef at Carluccio’s on St Helen’s Square before moving to The Ivy, has been married to Jane for 21 years.

He said: “She has been amazing and continues to be so strong for us all. She has helped me to keep me going especially during this bizarre lockdown time.”

Cancer Research UK’s work into the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cancer has been at the heart of progress that has seen survival in the UK double in the last 40 years.

Thanks to the generosity of its supporters, the charity currently funds around 50 per cent of all publicly funded cancer research in the UK.

However, as a direct result of the coronavirus pandemic, promising projects which could have the big answers to cancer are being held up.

Mike said: “It’s devastating to think in the future that a treatment that could help someone just like me be treated for cancer is being delayed because of the funding shortfall as a result of the coronavirus.

“By boosting funding now, we can all help to lessen the future impact on patients. So, I hope that people across York will be moved by the charity’s determination to carry on beating cancer and give what they can. They could make a real difference and as they will see from my experience cancer can affect any one of us.”

Lisa Millett, from Cancer Research UK said: “We’re grateful to Mike for helping to underline the stark reality of the current situation.

“COVID-19 put so much of our research on pause, leaving us facing a crisis where every day and every pound counts.

“With around 30,500 people diagnosed with cancer each year in Yorkshire, we will never stop striving to create better treatments. But we can’t do it alone. Whether people donate, sign up to Race for Life at Home or shop at our stores - with their help, we believe that together we will still beat cancer.”

Donate now at cruk.org/give.

The TV advert can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/kofEw--toCE