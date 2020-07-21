POLICE in North Yorkshire are stepping up patrols after an incident of violent disorder involving between 30 and 40 people at the weekend.



North Yorkshire Police says the incident took place on the evening of Saturday 18 July in the Colescliffe Road area of the Barrowcliffe estate in Scarborough.

The road was left littered with broken garden furniture, a fire damaged sofa and rubbish bins and required the council to attend the next day to clear it up.

Earlier in the day, three people had been arrested in connection with a violent incident which took place on July 11 on the same street.

A 42 year-old woman from Gildercliffe and a 30-year-old woman from Melrose Street were charged with using threatening, abusive, insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of or provoke unlawful violence in relation to the 11 July incident. The 42-year-old was also charged with assault by beating of an emergency worker and possession of a controlled Class B drug.

The third person, a 46-year-old man was released with no further action take.

In addition to the increased police presence, investigators are busy reviewing council CCTV and officer’s Body Worn Video from Saturday evening with a view to making further arrests. The local team have also been engaging with partner agencies to organise repairs to damaged properties.

The work is in collaboration with a number of multi-agency partners including Scarborough Borough Council and Beyond Housing.

Superintendent Andrea Kell, North Yorkshire Police’s area commander for Scarborough said:

“We understand that the incident in the Colescliffe Road area area on Saturday night caused alarm and distress to the local community but I want to reassure residents that we have a comprehensive patrol strategy is in place to address the very small minority of individuals who cause us problems.

“We will also be continuing our work with partners to bring the offenders to justice, ensure that local residents feel safe in their community and ensure that Scarborough is a safe place to live, work and visit.

“If you have any information about anti-social behaviour related activities in the town, I would encourage you to please report it to North Yorkshire Police via 101. You can also pass information on anonymously through Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via their website at crimestoppers-uk.org.”