FOOTBALL is back - and so is gambling.

Now, amid growing concern about the issue of problem gambling in the UK, two new initiatives have been launched to promote awareness - and to offer help to those who need it.

The independent charity GambleAware is seeking to raise awareness of the National Gambling Treatment Service and its Safer Gambling Campaign.

GambleAware recently launched a new advertising campaign, which is running on radio, digital platforms and in national and regional press throughout July and August.

It is seeking to raise awareness of the National Gambling Treatment Service.

The campaign, called ‘Start to regain control’, focuses on the all-consuming nature of gambling and features the line “when you’re there, but not there”.

The warning draws on research that suggests people with gambling problems feel disconnected from their family and friends.

The campaign aims to promote confidence that treatment is easy to access and can help people overcome their struggles with gambling.

The initiative, which is targeted at men aged 25-54 years old, with a specific focus on men aged 25-34 years, aims to:

• Signpost people to the National Gambling Treatment Service and build awareness of the 24-hour National Gambling Helpline.

• Increase awareness of the support that is available to help moderate risky gambling behaviour and to treat problem gambling behaviour.

• Widen knowledge of the signs that someone may be suffering from gambling related harm.

A spokesperson said: “The National Gambling Treatment Service campaign seeks to promote self-referrals amongst those who are at high risk of, or are currently experiencing, gambling disorder by directing them to the National Gambling Helpline and online support at BeGambleAware.org.

“The National Gambling Treatment Service works with, and alongside, the National Health Service.

“It is free at the point of delivery, provides telephone, on-line and face-to-face treatment for individuals and groups, across Great Britain.

“Self-referrals through the 24/7 National Gambling Helpline are the main route for accessing the treatment, which is provided by a network of NHS trusts and voluntary sector organisations.”

The National Gambling Treatment Service delivers a range of treatments, including brief intervention, counselling - delivered either face-to-face or online - residential programmes and psychiatrist-led care.

In the 12 months to March 31, 2019, provisional figures show that the service treated 10,000 people - a figure that is projected to rise to 24,000 people a year by 2021.

Helpline activity is currently running at about 30,000 calls and on-line chats a year.

Meanwhile, with the return of football on TV screens, the Safer Gambling Campaign has launched a new drive to make sports gamblers aware of the risks of impulsive betting.

Over the next six weeks, a total of 92 games are scheduled to be played and with so much football, the campaign encourages people to think twice and avoid #BetRegret, by emphasising how easy it can be to make impulsive bets.

The new digital campaign features ex-England goalkeeper David James and will run across Sky’s YouTube channel and Twitter page, alongside other digital platforms.

GambleAware, which is behind both campaigns, commissions prevention, education and treatment services on a national scale.

It also runs the website BeGambleAware.org which helps 4.2 million visitors a year and signposts people to a range of support services. For information see https://about.gambleaware.org/prevention/safer-gambling-campaign/.