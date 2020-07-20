SCHOOLS in York have sent out a warning to all parents and children of the potential dangers after the first case of cannabis-laced sweets in the city.

Several secondary schools including Manor CE and Joseph Rowntree shared alerts from North Yorkshire Police on social media which said: "We have had confirmation of the first York case of “Nerds Rope” sweets in the city amongst our youth population.

"If you have any concerns, please report these on 101 or use 999 in an emergency."

The sweets made headlines in Bradford last week after a series of search warrants were conducted across that city in relation to cannabis production and supply, resulting in a significant amount of drugs and cash being recovered.

Among the items seized was a large amount of sweets which had been infused with cannabis, as well as professional packaging machines, cooking equipment, large quantity of cash and cannabis plants.

Bradford South NPT officers were supported by officers from Programme Precision and Operational Support and six properties were visited.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said a total of seven people were arrested in connection with the operation and enquiries remain ongoing.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said they are reiterating advice from their colleagues in West Yorkshire and are urging parents and teenagers to be vigilant and if they see anything specific to contact the police.

Inspector Kerry Feathers, of Bradford South NPT, said: “The intelligence led investigation we conducted ultimately led us to recovering a significant amount of drugs.

"Perhaps even more concerning is the recovery of equipment used to produce sweets laced with drugs, which, as with all illegal drugs are potentially dangerous, particularly if taken by children.

“The end product of the production operation we discovered and dismantled today is highly professional and they would easily be mistaken for normal sweets. We want to warn teenagers and parents of the dangers of taking laced ‘Nerd Rope’. It may look like a sweet but taking it could be dangerous and is also illegal.”