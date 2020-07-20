YORK Crown Court has begun hearing jury trials again after a gap of four months during the coronavirus lockdown.
Seven men and five women were sworn in to hear the case of Jason Christopher Paul Reynard.
Using social distancing measures, the process of selecting and swearing in a jury lasted more than half an hour. It normally takes a few minutes.
The Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris told the 12: “You are the first jurors to be trying a case in this historic building under these new procedures.
“Normally all 12 of you would be in that jury box” – he indicated the two rows of seats where two of the jurors were sitting – “Obviously that cannot happen.”
The jurors and everyone else involved in the case are sitting in seats carefully spaced out around Courtroom One to ensure proper social distancing. All the courtroom galleries are in use simultaneously for the first time in many years.
Reynard, 23, of Church Hill, Easingwold, denies assault, carrying an offensive weapon and affray. The offences are alleged to have taken place on August 4, 2019, in Boroughbridge Road, York.
Comments are closed on this article.