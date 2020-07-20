A 54-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested following an incident involving a man wearing a swastika face covering in York city centre at the weekend.
As The Press reported on Saturday, a man was making abusive comments and wearing a swastika face covering in York city centre on Friday, July 17 and Saturday, July 18.
North Yorkshire Police said they received a number of reports about the incident and 54 year-old man was arrested on suspicion of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress and racially or religiously aggravated intentional harassment, alarm or distress by words or writing.
He has been released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.
