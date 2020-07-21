A YORK retailer is hoping people will model their new look on highwayman Dick Turpin as face covers soon become mandatory in shops.
York Gin is selling black microfibre bandanas to fit over the nose and mouth - just as Turpin’s did as he tried to disguise himself while he robbed stagecoaches. He was hanged on the city’s Knavesmire field in 1739.
The bandanas feature York Gin’s logo and ‘Outlaw’, the name of one of its super-strength gins, inspired by the baddie.
They can also be used as a scarf, head or wrist band, with £1 from each sale donated to two local charities, St Leonard’s Hospice and York Cats Protection.
York Gin co-founder Emma Godivala said: “It looks like face covers are here for the foreseeable future, so we wanted to make some that looked great, and have a bit of fun. The obvious one was to get a design based on one of York’s famous baddies, Dick Turpin - who no doubt would have enjoyed a tot of gin too.”
The bandanas cost £15 each from the York Gin shop in the centre of the city, or online at yorkgin.com.
The polyester microfibre York Gin Outlaw bandana is made by the Wuffler company in the Peak District whose profits help maintain the national park.
Although fully washable, breathable, hygroscopic and with anti-microbial properties, it shouldn’t be confused with medical grade protective equipment.