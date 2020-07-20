A YORK band have released a new single to raise money for a charity that is helping those in need throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

KanOwurmz, a local rock band who formed in 2015, released an original single entitled Hope on July 3 to raise money for the charity British Red Cross.

The band, who frequently perform at venues such as Lendal Cellars and Bootham Tavern said that all the proceeds will go to the charity.

Lyricist Debbie Elliot said each member of the band recorded their parts during the lockdown period and wanted to do something to help a charity that was working to help vulnerable people who were suffering alone or self-isolating.

She said: “I had originally written different lyrics for the song “Hope” but it felt important to make them relevant to lockdown and how everybody was suffering the same situation, but we there was light at the end of the tunnel.

“All the band was up for doing it and it is our way of giving back to the community and saying thanks to charities like British Red Cross who are doing so much to help those in need.”

The band have set up a JustGiving page where members of the public can listen to the song and donate to the British Red Cross’ Coronavirus Response Appeal.

Debbie added: “Throughout the lockdown period British Redcross have been working with a plethora of elements such as battling potential mental health issues in lockdown, getting supplies to vulnerable people and providing transport.

“Hopefully people like the song and feel compelled to donate some funds to such an important cause.”

To find out more, or to listen to the single, visit https://www.gofundme.com/kanowurmz-song-of-hope-for-british-red-cross.