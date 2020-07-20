A NORTH Yorkshire children's hospice fears it will lose more than £2.3million of its income this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Martin House, like many charities, has been a casualty of the crisis, with its fundraising efforts hit hard.

Current forecasts show they expect to lose almost a third of their fundraised income, more than £2.3million, due to events being cancelled, shops closed, and community and business activity stalling.

Housebuilder Redrow has decided to double the amount of money it donates to Martin House for every house it sells in Yorkshire to £100. It had previously agreed to give £50 per private completion earlier this year.

This continues Redrow’s long partnership with the hospice which provides care for children and young people with progressive life-limiting illnesses across West, North and East Yorkshire.

The commitment should raise around £24,000 this year, with the first £10,000 handed over for the first six months to June 2020.

Redrow Homes (Yorkshire) managing director John Handley, said: “The impact of lockdown and the ongoing effects of the global coronavirus pandemic have hit the charitable sector particularly hard and we hope our ongoing support for Martin House can help somewhat to mitigate the impact – and encourage other Yorkshire businesses to get involved too.

“We’ve had a relationship with Martin House for many years now and have raised in excess of £86,500 during that time, through a combination of company events such as charity balls and golf days, dress down days, plus individual fund raising and sporting endeavours by our staff.

“Increasing our donation to £100 for every one of our private sale homes completed this year will give customers a chance to feel involved too – when they buy from Redrow they’ll know that a portion of their money is going to an incredibly worthwhile cause.”

Clair Holdsworth, interim chief executive of Martin House, Boston Spa, said: "Redrow has been a valued partner for the past 11 years, and this generous donation of £10,000 from the sale of its homes will make a real difference to the lives of babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions.

"It could pay for one of our doctors for two months, enabling families to receive care and advice from a paediatric palliative medicine specialist when they need it, and during a time when they are feeling more vulnerable than ever."

It is hoped a number of other fundraising events planned by Redrow this year can also still go ahead, with staff keen to help the charity.

From its hospice base in Boston Spa, Martin House cares for children and young people who have .

It also provides support to their families and offers home-based support and care for children and young people. There are more than 420 families and around 150 bereaved families being looked after and supported by the hospice.

It costs £9 million a year to provide this service, with only around 10 per cent of that funding currently coming from central Government.

As well as exploring new ways to raise funds, Martin House is working hard to adapt its services to ensure it can still provide vital support to families in a time of heightened anxiety.

Specialists can now provide remote bereavement counselling via phone or video calls, and use video consultations for things like symptom control, helping families to avoid hospital admission.

On June 8, the hospice reopened to planned respite stays, with a remodelled provision to meet social distancing regulations while allowing for additional deep cleaning between stays and in communal areas.

The charity has also increased care in the community provision for families who need extra help at home, ensuring access to support for those most vulnerable.