POLICE in York have released a description of a woman they want to speak to after a violent attack in the city centre.
North Yorkshire Police said a man assaulted another man after an argument involving the two of them and a woman in High Petergate.
The attacker then became aggressive towards a passing cyclist and threw a bottle at him.
The initial group of three then moved to Piccadilly, where the violent man attacked the man in his group for a second time, and also punched the woman.
The incident happened over a 15-minute period on Tuesday, July 7, but details have only now been released.
A police spokesman said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. In particular we are seeking to trace the woman within the group and the man who was targeted as he cycled past.
"The woman is described as white, in the 20s, very slim build with dark shoulder length hair.
"The officer dealing with the incident, PC Fenwick, asks that those involved make contact so he can establish what happened."
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Paul Fenwick. You can also email paul.fenwick@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote incident number 12200115453 when sharing information.
