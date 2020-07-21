A FORMER Victorian police station in York is being transformed into a luxury hotel - but the launch has been hit by the coronavirus crisis.

York-based businessmen Daniel Curro and Moreno Carbone are hoping to create an exclusive hotel experience at The Vices York, with just three stylish suites and the promise of "exceptional food and drink".

However, Covid-19 restrictions have delayed the opening of the venue at 15 Alma Terrace until the end of the year.

Ahead of the anticipated date, Daniel and Moreno are preparing to unveil The Vices Archive, a boutique store offering quality Italian wines, Champagnes and balsamic vinegars.

The duo, who are experts in the fields of design and hospitality, have adapted their plans in the wake of the crisis, and created this new experience for the city.

The Press Love Local Business campaign has been championing local businesses by promoting their efforts to adapt and thrive since the reopening of non-essential shops on June 15.

Like Daniel and Moreno, many owners have come up with imaginative and innovative new ways to operate in the face of restrictions through the coronavirus crisis.

Daniel, who is originally from Milan, is also a professional chef and sommelier, bringing a wealth of knowledge to this new, independent venture.

“The Archive is an opportunity to experience an early taste of The Vices York; a chance to see the collection of wines that we’ve curated, and to shop in a safe and fun way,” said Daniel.

The Vices Archive will soon be available to browse online, ahead of its opening over the coming weeks, with an emphasis on exceptional service.

Guests are being invited to book a 45-minute private shopping slot with Daniel, via the website www.thevices.co.uk, to take advantage of his expert advice.

Visiting the shop is by appointment so that customers can spend time with Daniel, learn more about the history of the wine that they’re drinking, and ensure a socially-distanced experience.

The products will also be available online.

“Perhaps you’re looking for a gift for a loved one, or perhaps you wish to enhance your own collection. Either way, I’d love to help you choose the right wine or champagne,” said Daniel.

The Vices York is in a former police station, which is believed to have been built for the East Riding Constabulary in 1880, with a charge-room, three cells and two homes for resident police officers. It still has some of the original cells which will be kept when the hotel opens too.

After 1884, the prominent corner site became the base for the Fulford fire engine.

The Press Love Local Business campaign has been sponsored by The York BID and NFU Mutual Vale of York.