YORK Designer Outlet has reported 'a very positive response' from shoppers since it reopened.
The centre, on the A19, introduced new health and safety measures to welcome people back, including reduced opening hours and capacity limits.
The vast majority of stores have now re-opened, including Adidas, Nike, Polo Ralph Lauren, BOSS, Calvin Klein, Molton Brown and Le Creuset.
Paul Tyler, centre manager, said: “Our sportswear and homeware categories have been increasingly popular, with a stronger focus on health and wellbeing amongst customers, alongside increased demand for home baking and cooking products.
“Our casual clothing brands have also been in high demand with many customers also taking the opportunity to refresh their summer wardrobes with their favourite designer labels.”
The centre has made hand sanitisers available in common areas and has a cleaning regime that ensures public spaces and high touch points are regularly disinfected. People are also being advised to wear a face covering in enclosed public spaces and where customers will come into contact with people they do not normally meet.