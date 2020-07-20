A UNIVERSITY in York has ranked second in Yorkshire for student satisfaction in a national poll.

Nationally, York St John achieved a score of 85 per cent for overall satisfaction in the 2020 National Student Survey (NSS), retaining a top quartile position amongst English universities for the second year running.

The university’s score for overall satisfaction places it above the national average of 83 per cent.

Commenting on the results, Professor Karen Bryan, Vice-Chancellor of York St John University said: “The experience students have at university is hugely important to me personally and to all of us at York St John. We dedicate everything to maintaining and improving student satisfaction and this year’s NSS score represents our students’ whole university experience.

“I’m incredibly proud of all staff at York St John and recognise the many contributions that led to this result.”

This performance represents three consecutive years of above sector performance for student satisfaction.

Results show that York St John is second among Yorkshire universities for overall student satisfaction.

It also leads the entire North East region for academic support and places in the top three for teaching satisfaction.

The scores show that York St John is in the top five for assessment and feedback, and top 15 for academic support nationally. Students again highlighted the sense of belonging at the university, with strong scores for questions relating to the learning community.

The university has also seen another year of high scores for teaching, learning opportunities and learning resources.

The National Student Survey, carried out by the Office for Students, is one of the biggest student surveys in the world and is based on responses from over 311,000 students nationwide.