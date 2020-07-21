THE remarkable early life of a York University professor who operated as an undercover agent for Churchill’s ‘secret army’ during the Second World War has been uncovered by his son.

Hero Harry Rée was tasked with sabotage and subversion with the Special Operations Executive (SOE) and orchestrated a series of daring wartime operations behind enemy lines.

Harry, who died aged 76 in 1991, told his unwitting wife Hetty he was away from home for around a year in 1943 enjoying a “glorious holiday” cycling around France.

His story only began unravelling in 2016 when Harry’s son Jonathan Rée was contacted by a French soldier keen to track down relatives of the prominent resister.

Jonathan spent the next few years researching his dad’s life and has now released a book outlining Harry’s trials and tribulations with the SOE between April 1943 and May 1944.

In the early 1940s Harry, a language teacher at Bradford Grammar School and later at Beckenham and Penge County School for Boys, joined the army - like thousands of other men in their 20s.

Prior to that he had registered as a conscientious objector, thus refusing to join the military, and as a university student he signed the Peace Pledge - a commitment to pacifism.

After changing his position and joining the Army Harry carried out basic training and did some work in military security before he volunteered to the SOE.

The secretive organisation’s purpose was to conduct espionage, sabotage and reconnaissance in occupied Europe against the Axis powers.

He parachuted into France in April 1943 and served for eight months before being injured in a shooting and spending the following five months in a Swiss hospital.

During his time in service, Harry devised a system for smuggling messages to London, organised dozens of parachute drops and gave instruction in sabotage techniques.

He also directed operations with the French Resistance against railways, canals, warehouses, electricity supplies and factories.

One of the teacher’s greatest successes was persuading Rodolphe Peugeot, the son of the Peugeot factory owner, to sabotage the family premises at Sochaux, which had been commandeered to make parts for Nazi tanks.

In return Harry persuaded the RAF not to carry out another bombing raid on the factory by making a pact to keep up with regular sabotage operations.

Harry’s life as an agent was only discovered by his son Jonathan, an author, historian and philosopher, in 2016 when he was contacted by a French soldier called Jean-Luc Fleutot.

Jean-Luc had been looking into the history of the French Resistance in his area and had come across Harry’s name, coming to understand he was prominent in 1943.

Jonathan soon found himself on a train to France where, at a civic ceremony to rededicate a memorial plaque, he was astonished to discover his father’s role in the fight against Germany.

Jonathan said: “He worked directly or indirectly with around 400 supporters, including women and children, not just men, and became extremely close to them.

“Almost half were arrested at some point, and in many cases imprisoned and tortured, while dozens were executed or deported to camps in Germany from which they were unlikely to return.

“I can see why he didn’t want to talk about it.”

Jonathan, who lives in Oxford, read dozens of historical documents and memoirs and looked through piles of family papers.

He travelled around France to talk to people who had known Harry and found pages and pages he had written on his return, most of which were either unpublished or anonymous.

Slowly, he began to piece together the dangerous reality of his father’s war.

Jonathan said: “He had actually signed the Peace Pledge at university and was in a reserved occupation as a teacher, but he later reconsidered his position.

“He would have hated to have been portrayed as a hero.

“He always praised the ordinary ‘unheroic’ deeds of the men and women of France who enabled him to be part of the Resistance, people who had risked their lives for him.

“He must have been deeply affected by tragedies, such as the death of his devoted assistant Jean Simon, who was gunned down in their favourite café, or the retired schoolmistress Marguerite Barbier, who loved him like a son and died in a concentration camp.”

Harry fled France with stomach wounds after being shot four times by a German military policeman who had found his safe house.

He spent five months recovering from his injuries in Switzerland at the same time as coordinating activities back in Franche-Comte before returning to Britain in May 1944.

After the War, Harry received the Médaille de la Résistance Francaise and Croix de Guerre, and was appointed DSO, OBE and Chevalier de la Légion d’honneur.

He went back to his teaching career, but later became the first Professor of Education at York University and retired to an old farmhouse in Ribblehead, in the Yorkshire Dales.

Harry was married to Hetty and the couple had three children, Janet, Brian and the philosopher Jonathan.

After his extensive research, Jonathan captured his father’s story in a book called A Schoolmaster’s War: Harry Rée – A British agent in the French Resistance.

He says his father intended to write his autobiography but died in 1991, age 76, before he got the chance.

Jonathan said: “I think he would have thought, if there had to be a book, he would have liked it to have been like this one.

“He wanted people to know how ordinary and modest the real heroes of the Resistance were.

“He never forgot them and never forgave himself for his part in what happened to them.

“He never ceased to wonder at his absurd good luck at getting out alive.”