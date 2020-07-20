A MOTORBIKE rider is in hospital after a crash in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police say they are investigating a two vehicle crash on Marine Drive in Scarborough which happened at around 4.45pm on Sunday, July 19.
It involved a black and orange Honda CBR motorcycle and a red Ford Transit van.
A police spokesman said that the 59 year-old driver of the motorcycle was taken to hospital where he is described as being in a stable condition. There were no other injuries.
Anyone who has any information that can assist the investigation is asked to email Daniel.Hughes@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 12200123271.