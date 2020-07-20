A MAN was arrested after a crash on the A64 at the weekend.
North Yorkshire Police say they received a report of a single vehicle crash on the A64 in West Heslerton near Pickering at about 8am on Sunday, July 19.
A 21 year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence and using a motor vehicle on a road or public place without third party insurance.
He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.
