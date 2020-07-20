YOUNGSTERS at a North Yorkshire pre-school celebrated finishing the final term of the year with some fun activities and a mini graduation.

The pupils from Swinton Pre-school, who returned to school on June 2 after the lockdown period caused by the coronavirus pandemic, finished their final term with a sports day and graduation ceremony.

The pre-school in the Ryedale village has adhered to strict Covid-19 guidelines, set in place by the Government, since reopening. However, this did not stop them from having some fun to celebrate term ending.

Jennie Smith, the Pre-school’s leader, said: “We have done some lovely activities with our 10 children who have returned.

“This included sports day fun, with a lot of talented athletes winning rosettes.”

The small graduation ceremony for the ‘Class of 2020’ will be slightly different than usual this year.

Each child who is now moving onto school has been invited to attend an individual event and presentation for themselves and some family members to attend.

The pupils which attend will receive their ‘learning journey’ file of work and observations over their entirety with the school.

They will also be handed a certificate of achievement scroll along with a congratulations card and framed photo.

The Pre-school leader went on to say: “We are fully open to all for business in September and welcome all enquiries for a place at our lovely village setting.

“Please see our Facebook page for information on how to apply for a place at our pre-school.”

Swinton Pre-school hosts pupils from aged two until they are old enough to attend primary school.

The school has a ‘Good’ Ofsted rating and have “a safe educational environment with highly qualified practitioners.”

The Facebook page can be accessed at: https://bit.ly/3fz6EsC