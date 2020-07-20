MORE than a dozen businesses - including big name firms - have signed up to free parking being offered at a York city centre car park.

As The Press reported earlier this month, Bransby Wilson, who operate Peel Street car park at the back of Walmgate, are offering their 70 spaces free for a maximum of four hours to people who are visiting participating city centre shops and restaurants.

The scheme, which started operating today (Monday, July 20), now has 17 businesses signed up including Browns, Fenwick, Give the Dog a Bone, Ecco, Ambiente, Spring Espresso, Bish Bash Pot and The Terrace.

It works by customers finding a member of staff at the store or eatery and giving them their car registration, which the business registers with the parking company.

The plan is to run it for about a month, and the firm is still keen for other businesses to sign up.

Scott Binnington, is the managing director Bransby Wilson,

He said: “This is a trying time for everyone, businesses and private individuals alike, now is the time to band together and for everyone to play their part – Bransby Wilson Parking Solutions want to help.

“Four hours is a fantastic amount of time for people to visit and enjoy this beautiful city and we hope this offer will benefit shops and their visitors and help bring some positivity within York.”

The scheme is free for both retail and restaurant customers and there is no cost to the business to sign up and take advantage of this great offer.

Bransby Wilson is keen to hear from anyone in hospitality or retail in the city who want to take part.

Email sam@bransbywilson.co.uk to find out more about the scheme go to https://www.peelstreetcarpark.com/