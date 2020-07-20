FIREFIGHTERS from across North Yorkshire are at the scene of a large barn fire.
The fire and rescue service say crews from Settle, Skipton, Grassington, Tadcaster, Lofthouse, neighbouring brigade Barnoldswick, Earby and Colne were called at 2.44am today to a large barn fire containing 200 tonnes of hay bales at Halton West.
Crews are using multiple breathing apparatus and hose reel jets, with the aid of the water bowser from Tadcaster to try and get the fire under control. The incident is ongoing.