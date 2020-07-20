TWO men were taken to hospital after one had to be cut out of a vehicle following a crash in a North Yorkshire town.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue day that Both their Selby crews responded to reports of a two vehicle crash in a residential area at about 9.45pm on Saturday.
One male was extricated from a vehicle using hydraulic cutting equipment and another was out of his vehicle, but with visible signs of shock. Both men were taken to hospital by ambulance, the extent of their injuries is unknown.