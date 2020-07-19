ANOTHER day has passed without any new coronavirus cases or deaths in the York area.
The number of confirmed cases in the City of York Council area remains unchanged today at 912, giving it a rate of 434.5 per 100,000 population.
One additional case has been confirmed in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total to 2,544, a rate of 414 per 100,000 population.
There is also one new case in the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area today, taking the total number there to 1,646, a rate of 484.7.
The average rate for the whole of England stood today at 453 per 100,000.
Meanwhile, the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust has gone an additional day without a Covid-19 related death in either of its hospitals, York or Scarborough.
The total number of coronavirus fatalities at the trust remains at 214, as it has since June 18.
Nationally, NHS England said today there were only eight Covid-related deaths at hospitals across England, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 29,181.
The eight patients were aged between 61 and 91 and all had underlying health conditions.