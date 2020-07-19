POLICE have made a series of arrests after starting their summer drink/drug drive campaign in North Yorkshire.
The Roads Policing Group tweeted about several drivers stopped on the county's roads over the last few shifts.
They included:
*Car stopped at Helmsley, driver arrested after testing positive for cocaine with drug wipe. Evidential blood sample obtained and sent off for analysis.
*Driver made poor manoeuvre at Malton junction and breath test showed twice the limit. Driver arrested and evidential sample obtained in custody. Stop check on car showed uninsured, vehicle seized and driver reported.
*Car made off before ending up down a dead end road and driver then running off at Eastfield. Driver located and arrested, accused of failing to stop, taking a vehicle without consent, being unfit to drive through drink and having no insurance. Vehicle seized.
*Driver travelled from Leeds to see sunrise, but 'spent more time on the wrong side of the road than the right side.' Breath test failed, evidential breath sample over the limit and driver charged to court. #OpAttention #dontdrinkdrive
*Car had light out. Driver provided roadside breath test just under limit but could not escape Cannabis drug wipe. Driver arrested.
*Motorcycle stop checked and strong smell of cannabis evident on A64 at Ganton. Rider fails drug wipe and found in possession of cannabis and Ecstasy tablet. Rider arrested and blood sample.