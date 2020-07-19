THIS was the scene as visitors queued to go into the York Dungeon on its reopening yesterday.
Each customer had their temperature checked by a member of staff using an electronic thermometer pointed at their forehead.
Anyone with a high temperature would have been refused permission to go in.
Visitors also needed to wear masks, with the dungeon having a supply on hand for anyone turning up without one.
The 'new normal' didn't seem to put anyone off, as the dungeon said it was fully booked throughout the day.
Meanwhile, signs told visitors to ‘get ready for a killer time in York’s dreaded past.’
They said characters inside the attraction included Guy Fawkes, ('York born and bred, now he’s just a head,') the Vikings,(‘the worst tourists in York’s history') and spirits from the Golden Fleece Inn ('and not the drinking kind'). Not to mention the Plague Doctor,( ‘thinks you should take things disease-y for a while.')