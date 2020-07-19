A YORK hotel has taken to verse to reveal when it will be reopening from the lockdown.
The Pavilion Hotel in Fulford has put up a poem on its noticeboard to explain how it plans to welcome guests back.
It begins: "A good four months we’ve been away, but Boris says we can plan to play, so 1st September a date to remember, pop it in your diary, don’t wait any longer.”
It continues: "Since we closed way back in March, we’ve done so many jobs, some small and some large, so we are excited to invite you to see, just how the Pavilion has come to be."
The verse goes on to say that the hotel. where Oscar-winning composer John Barry lived when he was growing up, is ‘ready and waiting to help you make new tales,' adding: 'not to mention the good food and drinks, they’ll be flowing, it won’t take long to see faces a- glowing.'