A YORK cricket club has had to cancel one match and rearrange another one after caravans were parked on the cricket field.
Heslington Cricket Club's players had finally been looking forward to playing competitive matches this weekend at Heslington Sportsfield, in The Outgang, after the long lockdown was eased.
But the second team's match against Long Marston yesterday had to be postponed and played today instead, at a different venue in New Earswick, after at least half a dozen caravans were driven on to the field at the start of the weekend.
The third team's match against Heworth, which had been due to be played today, has been cancelled, said club chairman Richard Simpson.
He said the first team was due to play there next weekend and it was not yet clear whether this would be able to go ahead.
He did not know whether the all-important square had been damaged.
He added that the club was liaising with the police and council over what steps might need to be taken.
