ANOTHER York restaurant will not be reopening its doors after the lockdown, The Press can reveal.

Mr P's Curious Tavern was opened in Low Petergate in 2016 by Andrew Pern, the executive chef/director of The Star Inn the City in York, The Star Inn The Harbour in Whitby and the Michelin-starred Star Inn at Harome, near Helmsley.

The restaurant, situated in an atmospheric Grade II* listed building, was said to 're-define the modern Hostelry with imaginatively created dishes cooked by Michelin-trained Chefs, often drawing on Pub Grub traditions.'

The three Star Inns reopened earlier this month after the lockdown was eased by the Government and have been 'going great guns', said a member of staff.

But Mr P's has stayed shut, and in recent days the tables and chairs have also been removed from the dining area.

The restaurant's website states that the 'new social distancing issues and continued restrictions imposed by the Government for restaurants reopening following Covid-19 closure make it unviable to open Mr P’s Curious Tavern at this time.'

It says:"We will continue to review the situation in line with future changes to restrictions and will be making further announcements regarding Mr P’s in due course."

But the member of staff confirmed that the restaurant would not be reopening.

She said the smallness of the premises meant there would be too few tables under social distancing restrictions for it to be viable, unlike the more spacious Star Inn premises.

The pandemic, lockdown and social distancing restrictions have had a devastating impact on the hospitality and retail industry in York.

The Press reported on July 11 that at least 17 York city centre businesses had closed their doors for good since lockdown and the future of many more remained uncertain.

The newspaper said this was the equivalent of one business closing every 37 hours in York since non-essential shops were allowed to reopen,

The casualties included national chains and independent traders - ranging from clothes shops to pubs, cafes and restaurants including Brigantes pub, True Story cafe, Carluccio’s and Pop Culture Café.