A MAJOR retailer still can't say when its store in York city centre will reopen - more than a month after such non-essential shops were allowed to open from lockdown.
Argos in Piccadilly remains closed and in darkness when most other major chains have reopened - other than those which went into administration during the lockdown.
Asked when the catalogue store would reopen and whether the company was still committed to it, a spokeswoman said she 'didn't have anything specific to share on the Piccadilly store at this stage.'
But she said the company had started its first phase of Argos standalone stores reopening for collection and return on June 15, and also recently announced it was working to reopen more stores this month as part of its phased approach.
"To date we have reopened over 280 stores," she said. "Customers can find their nearest open store by visiting the Store Locator page on our website. We will keep our customers and colleagues updated on our plans."