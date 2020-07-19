THE Harrogate flower show may have been cancelled this year because of the pandemic - but you can still see some beautiful blooms simply by taking a stroll through a York allotments.
Joyce Donkin’s plot at the Low Moor Allotments doesn’t doesn’t just feature all the usual vegetables - it’s also a blooming great floral display which has been cheering up passersby in these difficult months.
The green-fingered gardener said she had had the allotment at the end of Kilburn Road, off Fulford Road, for about 30 years.
However, she had been able to devote more time to it since she retired as a lollipop lady at Fishergate Primary School three years ago.
She worked in that job for 42 years, come rain or shine, winning a Community Pride award in 2014 for keeping generations of schoolchildren safe as they crossed the road.
Comments are closed on this article.