A FOOTBALL tournament, which is held every year for Macmillan, took a new form this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Chris Harkin, from Brayton near Selby, has held a five-a-side football tournament in his dad’s memory for the past two years.

Chris, who lost his dad, Dave Harkin, to cancer three years ago, became frustrated when it looked like the coronavirus pandemic would put an end to this year’s tournament.

He said: “I felt helpless when my dad was ill, the Macmillan nurses who supported dad and the rest of the family were incredible.

“It’s only when you really need it do you discover the work of this fantastic charity; the Macmillan nurses went completely above and beyond all our expectations.

“It’s not only to say thank you to Macmillan, but to honour my dad’s memory.”

Instead of five-a-side football, Chris planned for a small foot golf tournament at Scalm Park Leisure, just outside Selby, aiming for around 10 teams.

The idea quickly escalated on social media and Chris ended up with over 50 pairs wanting to take part in the tournament.

He has been “overwhelmed” by the support and generosity of his family, friends and the local community.

He said: “In some ways I think lockdown has worked to our advantage; nobody had any other plans, no one was away on holiday, everyone got right behind this and I can’t thank them all enough.”

Chris took part in the tournament and partnered up with his childhood friend, and Hull FC Rugby League and England International player, Gareth Ellis.

Mr Ellis said: “It’s fantastic to see what Chris has achieved despite the coronavirus restrictions. He was able to think outside the box.

“We’ve been able to safely come together and remember Dave, get outside and provide much-needed funds for Macmillan.”

The 50 teams were narrowed down to the final four pairs, including professional footballer Harvey Rodgers, who plays for Accrington Stanley.

The semi-finals and grand final were held on Saturday, June 18 at Scalm Park Leisure.