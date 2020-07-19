TWO brothers from York, who were inspired to take on a fundraising challenge by Captain Tom Moore, have been nominated for a Community Pride award.

Harry and Joe Holland have been nominated together for the Charity Fundraiser award.

The brothers decided to take on the task of running over 140km in the field opposite their house, in Clifton Moor.

They planned to run 1,000 laps of the field, all to raise money for the NHS, to support key workers in the battle against coronavirus.

Harry, eight, and Joe, 11, ran every day for 30 days, completing over 88 miles each in that time.

On their final 10 laps, the boys were joined by their family and friends who clapped them to their finish.

Their fundraising total has reached over £2,000, which is over double their original target.

The pair have been nominated for the award by their mum, Jane Holland.

Jane said: “They had lots of community support and friends and family came to cheer them on on their final laps.

“They have made so many people proud, especially me and their dad.”

Harry and Joe were inspired by Captain Tom Moore, the 100-year-old war veteran who has raised over £30 million to support the NHS through the pandemic after walking laps of his garden.

The Community Pride awards are supported by City of York Council and the main sponsor is Benenden Health.

The Charity Fundraiser award is sponsored by Pryers Solicitors, who return for the fifth year to sponsor the category.

As well as the Charity Fundraiser, there will also be prizes for Volunteer of the Year, Person of the Year, Good Neighbour of the Year, Sporting Hero, Best Community Project, School of the Year, Spirit of Youth, Child of the Year, Teacher of the Year, Public Sector Hero and and Health Service Hero.

All nominees must live in, or contribute to the community within the City of York Council area.

Entries for this year’s Community Pride awards can be posted to York Community Pride Awards, The Press, 84-86 Walmgate, York YO1 9YN. Or you can submit your nomination on The Press website.

The closing date for entries is Friday, July 24. Three finalists will then be selected for each category.

An overall winner for each will be revealed at an awards ceremony later in the year.

Nominations must include a supporting statement of no more than two sides of A4 with each entry and should include a photograph, which we unfortunately cannot return.