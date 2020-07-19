FIREFIGHTERS helped a man after he fell into river 'marshland' in York while looking at his phone.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said the Acomb crew went to the riverside near Piccadilly at just after midnight this morning and managed to assist the man using crew power and a thermal blanket.
He was then reunited with his friends.
A spokesman said he understood the man had had a little too much to drink and had been looking at his phone when he had fallen in mud at the side of the river, and had then been unable to get out because of a wall.
"He was all right," he added. "He was in good spirits."
