FIREFIGHTERS have cut a man free from a vehicle after a crash.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said two Selby crews went to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in a residential area of Selby, near Selby High School, at 9.47pm last night.
It said a man was extricated from a vehicle using hydraulic cutting equipment, spreaders, lighting, stabilization, small tools and sharps protection.
Another man was out of the vehicle upon the arrival of firefighters with visible signs of shock.
Both casualties were taken to hospital in road ambulances.
