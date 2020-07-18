A MAN who wore a swastika face covering in York city centre this afternoon was arrested by police.
North Yorkshire Police tweeted that officers with assistance from York BID Rangers located the man, who was arrested for public order offences.
"Thanks to everyone who reported it #teamwork #noplaceforhate," they added.
Cllr Darryl Smalley, the Lib Dem Councillor for Rawcliffe & Clifton Without and executive member for Culture, Leisure & Communities, tweeted that he had given a witness statement to police after a man wearing a ‘white power’/swastika facemask had approached him, BBC Look North staff and other residents by the Minster this morning.
He added: "Zero tolerance to hate crime in York."
Comments are closed on this article.