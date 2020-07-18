CONTRACTORS who carried out repairs to a burst water main went away leaving a York driveway completely blocked.
A resident said that after reporting the burst main outside a relative's house in St Philip's Grove, Clifton, to Yorkshire Water, the company had send out a contractor to carry out repairs yesterday.
"It's a pity they left no access to the property," he said.
He said he had been trying to contact Yorkshire Water and its contractor over the last 24 hours to ask for some kind of temporary access to be provided but with no success so far.
He said he had been told by one person that the plan was to come back on Tuesday to complete the job, but that wait for the restoration of access was too long.
A Yorkshire Water spokeswoman told The Press she would arrange for access to be reinstated within the next 24 hours, and if possible this evening.
Comments are closed on this article.