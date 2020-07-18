ANOTHER day has passed without any new cases of coronavirus being confirmed in the York area.
The total number of confirmed cases in the City of York Council area remains at 912, according to Public Health England.
The total has risen from 901 on July 6 but there have been no new cases in recent days.
There was one additional confirmed case in the North Yorkshire County Council area today, taking the total there to 2,543, while the number in the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area remained at 1,645.