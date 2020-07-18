HOSPITALS in York and Scarborough have now gone a month without a coronavirus-related death.
The last death of a patient with Covid-19 at the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust was reported on June 18.
NHS England said today that there had once again been no more fatalities at the trust, meaning the total number of coronavirus deaths remains at 214.
It said that across the country, the total number of Covid deaths in hospital had fallen to 13 today, with patients aged between 49 and 96 - all of whom had known underlying health conditions.