THERE was good news today for people worried that a restaurant in one of York's finest buildings might close down.

It emerged yesterday that the owner of Ask Italian and Zizzi pizza chains - which both have restaurants in York city centre - will not reopen around 75 of its restaurants following the coronavirus pandemic.

The Azzuri Group is being taken over by investment firm TowerBrook Capital Partners, which plans to keep open 225 restaurants and shops, protecting 5,000 jobs.

But approximately 75 sites fall outside the scope of the deal and will subsequently close, resulting in the loss of up to 1,200 jobs. It was unclear yesterday which restaurants will be affected.

Ask Italian's York restaurant is based in the ornate Assembly Rooms in Blake Street, which dates back to the 1730s, and there is a Zizzi restaurant in Lendal.

Today Ask customers were sent an email telling them that it would be reopening on Monday for eat in and takeaway.

"The team is raring to go and super excited to welcome you back," it said.

"Keeping everyone safe is our number one priority, so things will be a little different than before. Enhanced safety measures are in place, including the number of tables available. If you are planning on visiting us soon we recommend booking ahead.

"We’ve also made a few changes to our menu, but there’s still lots to love. Check out what’s on the menu so you can start dreaming about the next best thing to an actual mini break in Italy.We hope to see you soon!"