ONE of York's most popular tourist attractions reopened from the lockdown today - and was a complete sell-out.
York Dungeon in Clifford Street had taken a series of measures to ensure the safety of staff and customers, including taking tours of only six guests every 15 minutes - and each tour was fully booked on its first day open again.
Guests were required to wear face masks and socially distance while queuing outside and inside the attraction, and temperature checks were conducted on each visitor by the entrance.
A spokesperson said enhanced and additional cleaning took place throughout the day and hygiene stations and hand sanitiser were available.
They said that to ensure safety, some elements of the Dungeon experience - the Execution and Dick Turpin shows - had been temporarily closed while the Mirror Maze was now a walk-through.